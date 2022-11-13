Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,003 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 664,860 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 288,170 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,594,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $22.48. 883,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.