Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after buying an additional 1,070,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after buying an additional 1,323,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,755,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625,816. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

