PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of PRO opened at $27.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. PROS has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.18.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PROS by 122.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in PROS by 729.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PROS by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

