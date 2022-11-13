PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PureBase Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBC remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. PureBase has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About PureBase

(Get Rating)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

