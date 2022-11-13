QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.86

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.86 and traded as low as $25.65. QNB shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 1,650 shares trading hands.

QNB Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $95.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

QNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

