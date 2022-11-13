Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

NYSE:ED opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

