Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,622 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $116.23. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.