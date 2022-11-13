Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,958 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,525 shares of company stock worth $7,955,326 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

