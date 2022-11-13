Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,319 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after purchasing an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,625,000 after purchasing an additional 201,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Humana Stock Down 5.3 %

Humana Announces Dividend

NYSE:HUM opened at $528.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.15. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

