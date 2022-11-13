Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 14,716 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 230 ($2.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.19) to GBX 200 ($2.30) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($2.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Barclays Trading Up 1.7 %

About Barclays

Shares of BCS opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.