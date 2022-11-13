Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,569 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $255.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

