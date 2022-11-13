Qtron Investments LLC Takes $399,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in International Paper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in International Paper by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

