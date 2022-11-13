Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after buying an additional 173,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,344,000 after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $297.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.22. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

