Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.03

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00012306 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $211.73 million and $26.70 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.82 or 0.07408328 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00035345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00062111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023865 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,410,469 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

