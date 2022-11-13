Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $791.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 49.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

