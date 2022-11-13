Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-$6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.80 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.79 billion.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $144.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.00. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.