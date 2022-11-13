Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $152,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,918.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Quanterix by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,767 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Quanterix by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 414,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

