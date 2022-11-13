Quantum Price Reaches $0.0248 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and $182,028.21 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 99.4% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.02127002 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,263.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

