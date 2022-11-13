QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

QS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,305,457.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,717 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,064. Insiders own 13.73% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares during the period. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the period. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

