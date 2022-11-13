QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.65 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $38.65 million and $3.21 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00586114 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.40 or 0.30529740 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

