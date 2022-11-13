QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.40 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $41.40 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

