Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$2.45 at Raymond James

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.45 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QTRH. Cormark decreased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Quarterhill Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$177.40 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.10. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.92.
Quarterhill Company Profile
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
