Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$2.45 at Raymond James

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.45 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QTRH. Cormark decreased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$177.40 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.10. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.92.

In other Quarterhill news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,642.36. In related news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,642.36. Also, Director Rusty Lewis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$92,738.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,259 shares in the company, valued at C$265,711.35. Insiders have bought 70,151 shares of company stock valued at $128,587 in the last three months.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

