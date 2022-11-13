QUASA (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $143,042.78

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $102.83 million and approximately $143,042.78 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.72 or 1.00042784 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009252 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021812 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00246445 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00135524 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $143,135.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.