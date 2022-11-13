QUASA Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $103.10 million and $136,715.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,502.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010136 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00049251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00243818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000125 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00134084 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,717.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars.

