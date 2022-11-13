QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.20-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $93.35. 868,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

