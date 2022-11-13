QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.20-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
QDEL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,475. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
