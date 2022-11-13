QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.20-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,475. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.