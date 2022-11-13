QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QNST. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.25 million, a PE ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

About QuinStreet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 117.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 58.2% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 133,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 707,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,778,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.5% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 534,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 79,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

