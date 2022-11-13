QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QNST. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Shares of QNST stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.25 million, a PE ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 0.98.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
