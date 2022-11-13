Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.00 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.98 million.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 1,554,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,185. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Radware by 147.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

