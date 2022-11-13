Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.00 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.98 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RDWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Radware Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 1,554,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,185. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
