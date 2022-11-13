Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 103,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rafael

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rafael by 927.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 342,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Rafael in the first quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rafael by 143.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rafael by 274.0% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 72,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 53,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rafael during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael Stock Up 1.1 %

RFL opened at $1.86 on Friday. Rafael has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.