Rarible (RARI) Achieves Market Cap of $40.87 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Rarible has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00017703 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $40.87 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00583657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.79 or 0.30401726 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,804,088,034.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

