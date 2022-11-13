Raymond James Cuts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $142.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $143.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRC. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.37.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.60.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

