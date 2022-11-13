Raymond James Cuts Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Price Target to C$29.00

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKNEF opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Optiva has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

