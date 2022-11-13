Raymond James Cuts Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Price Target to C$29.00

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Optiva Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RKNEF opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Optiva has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59.
About Optiva
