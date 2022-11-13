Raymond James Downgrades Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.40.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

JNCE stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

