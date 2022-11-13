Raymond James Lowers Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $11.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Arlo Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:ARLO opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.67.
Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies
In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
