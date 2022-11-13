Raymond James Lowers Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $11.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

About Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 144,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,417,000 after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 105,751 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 278,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,274,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 474,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

