Raymond James Lowers Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $12.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

