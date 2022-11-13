Raymond James Trims Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Target Price to C$7.50

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HZNOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HZNOF opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $7.25.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

