RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

RE/MAX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. RE/MAX has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Stock Up 4.5 %

RE/MAX stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $379.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Stephens decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 40,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $735,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,196,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,366,064.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $735,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,196,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,366,064.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 16,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $300,365.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,137,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,280,761.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 89,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,412. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 182.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 49.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at $368,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.