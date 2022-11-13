Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Decreased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 2.8% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE O opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56.

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.