Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.59.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $157.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of 292.09, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day moving average is $166.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $309.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,735 shares of company stock worth $12,289,391. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

