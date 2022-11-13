Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Shares of ACN opened at $290.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

