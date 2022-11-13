Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $169.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

