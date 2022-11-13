Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 2,119 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 355,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 152,098 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.