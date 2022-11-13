Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of XPEL worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in XPEL by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 204,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $392,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,504,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $506,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,469,468.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $392,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,504,345.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,468 shares of company stock worth $3,236,695 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

