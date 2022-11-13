Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,472,000 after buying an additional 88,478 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2,239.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 147.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.19 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

