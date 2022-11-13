Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $24,727,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $18,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TPL opened at $2,675.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,047.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,755.49. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

