Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $806,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 160.1% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 81,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 50,386 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,450,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $353,541,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 10.9% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 36,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

