Redmond Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

