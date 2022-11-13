Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.72

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.72 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.64). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.67), with a volume of 24,569 shares trading hands.

Redx Pharma Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.49. The stock has a market cap of £194.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Redx Pharma

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

