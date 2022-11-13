Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

REG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 634,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

