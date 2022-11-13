Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Regency Centers Stock Down 0.7 %
REG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 634,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12.
Regency Centers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regency Centers (REG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.