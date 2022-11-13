Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of Renault stock opened at €32.53 ($32.53) on Wednesday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($73.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($100.70). The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.38 and its 200 day moving average is €27.43.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

